Spring Is In Bloom At Shanghai Disney Resort Starting March 1

Shanghai Disney Resort is hosting a vibrant array of offerings for the arrival of Spring, launching new offerings, revealing new characters, and celebrating special occasions starting March 1 until May 31.

What’s Happening:

Flowers are beginning to bloom across the city, and Shanghai Disney Resort has become a magical place for guests from Shanghai and across China to enjoy the long-awaited arrival of spring. From March 1 until May 31, 2023, Shanghai Disney Resort presents an abundance of new offerings, giving guests the opportunity to meet new characters, celebrate exciting occasions such as International Women’s Day, Earth Month and Chip ‘n’ Dale’s birthday as well as enjoy exciting Marvel

To commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary, starting March 1, Shanghai Disney Resort will launch a series of celebrations with a lineup of limited time offerings. In celebration of 100 years of storytelling, fans and families of all ages will be able to relive their most beloved Disney memories and delight in new heartwarming stories and experiences tied to this momentous milestone.

Spring is truly in the air as spectacular floral scenery greets guests entering the park, enveloping them in the scents of fragrant flowers. Amongst the blossoming flowers, guests will be able to spot lively topiaries of Duffy, LinaBell, Pluto and Goofy for the first time, who join the lineup of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, and Chip ‘n’ Dale.

This floral fantasy has also spread to the resort’s décor and experiences with even more springtime delights for guests to explore. A focal point to these floral displays is the stunning flower-themed centerpiece of the Dewdrop Fairy in the Gardens of Imagination — an homage to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Fantasia, in which she appears as the symbol of spring. Nearby, the new colorful social wall provides a vibrant backdrop for snapping unforgettable springtime memories. Treasure hunters should keep their eyes peeled as the sculpted colorful character eggs are back once again this spring. This year, new character eggs of Koslov and Mr. Big from Zootopia joins the pack along with a series of rabbit-themed eggs, including Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Bunny and Ducky from Pixar’s Toy Story 4

Experience the elevated “Disney Color-Fest: A Street Party!” as it makes a fresh return with a new format. LinaBell is joining the party for the first time ever wearing an all-new outfit just for this special occasion. This year, the show will stop not once, but twice as it travels along its route, as characters break out into signature dance moves to catchy music in an explosion of colorful energy. Guests will have the chance to catch the party as it moves between Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land and Whistle Stop Shop, brightening up the park’s spring atmosphere along its route.

The surprises don’t stop there! Red Panda Mei from Pixar’s Turning Red will make her first-ever Disney parks appearance

Over on Mickey Avenue, Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends will be turning heads in their new seasonal attire as they greet guests. Always ones to embrace or set the latest trends, Mickey and Friends are sporting a collection of bright colors and trendy accessories that represent the freshness of spring. Meanwhile, Duffy and Friends will be dressed for a sunny day in the backyard with outfits featuring floral elements and a special flower unique to each friend.

The classic morning show “Zao Shang Hao” will return this spring, giving returning guests and first-timers much to look forward to. Winnie the Pooh and his friends will also be putting on their new ice-cream inspired outfits to meet guests alongside a lively backdrop in the Hundred Acre Wood!

Throughout each month from March to May, different themes will bring their own bit of spring magic to the resort. Springtime marks a celebration of women at Shanghai Disney Resort with the return of International Women’s Day celebrations. Guests will instantly notice some changes to the park as Minnie’s custom-made sign returns to the Entry Portal — feminizing one of the characters in the park’s Chinese name — and the iconic floral Mickey is transformed into a floral Minnie to welcome guests as they arrive. Guests planning to visit on March 7 and 8 can make the most of this special holiday with the Women's Day Afternoon Ticket. The ticket will be available for purchase in limited quantities from March 3 through March 8, offering special access to Shanghai Disneyland

International Women’s Day will also shine a spotlight on Disney Princesses as Shanghai Disneyland celebrates the princesses and queens that inspire women and girls around the world throughout March. For the entire month, selected Disney Princes and Princesses will make occasional appearances on the Castle balcony alongside their appearances in Mickey’s Storybook Express. On March 1, the start of the celebrations, and on International Women’s Day on March 8, Disney Princesses and Queens will make an appearance on the Enchanted Storybook Castle balcony and appear in Mickey’s Storybook Express, where they will also be joined by Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon

Moving into April, to celebrate the birthday of Chip ‘n’ Dale on April 2, Shanghai Disney Resort is putting on a series of themed offerings, starting with a birthday ceremony for the energetic duo in front of Storytellers Statue. Throughout the month, Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Boogie-Woogie Revue will be back with dancing, music and fun, bringing cheerful energy to all guests in Adventure Isle. Clarice is also invited to the party and she cannot wait to join the gang on Mickey Avenue and meet all her fans.

As the weather starts to heat up in May, so does the action as Marvel-themed activities take over the resort. Throughout the month, there’s something to look forward to for every Marvel fan. Over in Tomorrowland, Mickey and Friends will present a special Marvel Stage Show at the E-stage, donning brand-new looks inspired by their favorite Marvel Super Heroes. They will periodically appear for guests to have the opportunity to snap photos with the characters in their new outfits. To add even more surprises, the Avengers Deployment Vehicle will be making an appearance during the pre-parade of Mickey’s Storybook Express and joining the special show Avengers Special Mission with Marvel Super Heroes riding in back. Guests can also meet Marvel Super Heroes during the Character Special Appearance at Marvel Universe and take a good snap at a special Marvel-themed photo location.

In June, Donald will celebrate his birthday with all the panache guests would expect from the fun-loving character. Both the park and Disneytown will be celebrating his birthday with various activities. More celebrations, including a Disney and Pixar activation, will also be there to welcome guests this June.

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary this year, and to express gratitude towards storytellers, creators, and Disney fans and families around the globe, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit — one of the first characters created by Walt Disney and his team — will make his debut at Shanghai Disney Resort from April 10. Echo

Throughout the celebrations, guests will have plenty of chances to relive their favorite Disney moments while also making many new ones. In an embodiment of Disney's rich storytelling legacy, from March through to June a hundred classic and new Disney characters will make surprise appearances in pre-parade and Mickey's Storybook Express across this special celebratory period.

The floral influences of spring have also been infused into a range of new food and beverage items at the resort. Guests can enjoy an array of delights inspired by the beauty of flowers and sample floral flavors such as Sakura Flavored Chocolate Churros, Rose Snow Ice with Passion Fruit Bubbles from Barbossa’s Bounty, Sakura Peach and Vanilla Flavored Ice-cream Cones and Sundaes from Il Paperino, and a selection of desserts from CookieAnn Bakery Café.

To break up a busy day of springtime adventuring, guests can saunter over to the Royal Banquet Hall for a spring brunch or a relaxing and exquisite afternoon tea. Parents visiting the park can relax with an updated variety of kid-friendly menus that include healthy and diverse options.

Fresh new flower-themed merchandise items have also arrived just in time for the season. Duffy and Friend’s new floral costumes make their way to the Duffy and Friends Floral Fragrance of Spring Collection, inspired by the same cherry blossoms, irises, grape hyacinths and other flowers that can be found across the resort. In addition to cute plush and keychain items, the collection also includes blankets, cross-body bags and Thermos that will help guests host the perfect picnic with their friends and family this spring. Select items from the Duffy and Friends Floral Fragrance of Spring Collection will be available in-park through the Special Merchandise Exclusive Draw and Special Merchandise Hotel Guest Exclusive Purchase and on the Shanghai Disneyland Official Flagship Store on Tmall.

Say hello to spring by embracing the outdoors and the beauty of nature around Disneytown and Wishing Star Park. From March, Disneytown presents Spring Well-being Time, inviting guests to stroll through Wishing Star Park and complete tasks for a chance to win an exclusive Disneytown spring-limited coupon. From the end of April to mid of May, the Spring Eat-well Market arrives in Disneytown with fresh snacks and products to support a healthy lifestyle. Rounding out the Disneytown spring activities is the Wandering Spring Garden-themed Wishing Star Park Adventure, where guests can discover more about the varieties of plants and trees thriving in Wishing Star Park.

The springtime atmosphere is also in full bloom at the two resort hotels, where spring-themed décor and special in-room amenities are sure to immerse guests in the seasonal atmosphere. Both hotels will be offering a variety of recreational activities.

Spring is finally here, and what better way to celebrate the magic of the season than with a host of colorful experiences and offerings to explore at Shanghai Disney Resort!