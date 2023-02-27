Red Panda Mei To Make Disney Parks Debut at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disneyland is the place to be, they got a big boombox and a new CD – and despite the 4TOWN lyrics, we actually mean that a new character will arrive at the park later this spring with the Disney Parks debut of Red Panda Mei at the park as part of the spring festivities.

What’s Happening:

As part of the fun of the spring festivities Turning Red , is set to make her Disney Parks debut.

is set to make her Disney Parks debut. Arriving on scene with her cute and fluffy look and fun loving attitude, Red Panda Mei is sure to charm her way into the hearts of all guests when she appears at Shanghai Disneyland later this spring.

Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! The film originally debuted in March of 2022 directly to Disney+

At the Shanghai Disney Resort, guests will encounter Mei in her Red Panda form, which if the scale is true to the film, will be substantially larger than the average park guest, similar to Sulley from Monsters, Inc. The character will be making her Disney Parks debut in Shanghai, and there is no official announcement on any appearances in the Domestic Disney Parks.