It is almost Women's History Month, and at Disney there are many talented women chefs, mixologists, pastry chefs, and more creating culinary works of art that guests enjoy every day. This year for Women's History Month, Disney Parks Blog shared tasty ways that you can celebrate "Celebrate HER story" at the Walt Disney World Resort with dishes inspired by some of your favorite women characters.

Disney’s All Star Resorts

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Chocolate ‘Muse’ Cake: Chocolate mousse with orange-ginger panna cotta, sugar cookie, chocolate glaze, and black currant whipped cream (New) Chef Assistant Ashley’s flavors in this treat represent a balance of strength (orange-ginger), boldness (black currant), and beauty (chocolate)



Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available) and Boma: Flavors of Africa (Available March 1 through 31)

South African Vegetable Bowl: Sweet potato stew, tomato and sunflower butter, and pilau rice topped with dates, apricot achar, and a creamy avocado-tahini (Plant-based) Chef Khuloud was inspired by African flavors and her Syrian roots



Disney’s Art of Animation Resort & Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available March 1 through 31; available March 1 through 31)

How Far I’ll Go Haupia Pie: Rich chocolate coconut pie with a layer of coconut haupia custard topped with sweet cream and macadamia nuts (New)

Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts

Beach Club Marketplace and The Market at Ale & Compass (Available through March 30; mobile order available)

Tiana Praline Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with pecan-praline filling, vanilla buttercream, and chocolate décor

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market (Available starting March 1; mobile order available)

Tropical Paradise Cheesecake: Classic cheesecake topped with passionfruit coulis, mousse, popping boba pearls, and white chocolate (New) Chef Assistant Yaneth was inspired by the flavors of a tropical paradise, the Caribbean



Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Toledo –Tapas, Steak & Seafood (Available March 1 through 31)

Tea Time Salad: Endive and arugula salad with Earl Grey vinaigrette, strawberries, and lavender-fennel pollen-infused goat cheese (New) Chef Chelsea was inspired by the flavors commonly found at afternoon tea with a unique twist.

Coconut Flan with passion fruit sauce, fresh passionfruit, and mango with a hibiscus tuille and edible flowers (New) Chef Assistant Meg was inspired by a love of flowers, bright flavors, and Surrealism – a piece of edible art.



Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available March 1 through 31; available March 1 through 31)

Gingerbread Latte Whoopie Pie: Gingerbread whoopie pie filled with latte cream Inspired by the gingerbread through the partnership between Proprietor Debbie and Pastry Chef Kristine





Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside & French Quarter

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (Available starting March 1) and Riverside Mill Food Court (Available March 1 through 31)

Wishing On Stars: Mango mousse with coconut-lime gelée, coconut glaze, and décor fit for a princess (Mobile order available)

Available at Various Resorts

Honey-Thyme Pork Loin with Roasted Garden Vegetables: Tender pork loin with roasted garden vegetables, edible flowers, and honey-thyme reduction (New) Available at the following March 1 through 31 (Mobile order available) : World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Chef Becky drew inspiration from the blooming vegetables and ingredients of the springtime

Available at the following March 1 through 31 :

Available at Various Lounges and Table-service Restaurants at Disney Resort Hotels (Available through March 31)

Whiskey Tradition: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, pineapple juice, almond, agave, and angostura bitters Features Uncle Nearest Whiskey, which is both a Black-owned and Women-owned business



Available at Various Pool Bars and Table-service Restaurants (Available through March 30)

Pineapple Mule: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. Ginger Bitters, pineapple juice, ginger beer, and mint Features Uncle Nearest Whiskey, which is both a Black-owned and Women-owned business



Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tiffins Restaurant and Nomad Lounge (Available through March 31)

Peach Cobbler Whiskey Cake: Peach cobbler cake, honey vanilla bean ice cream, and brown butter whiskey caramel

The Ginger Whiskey featuring Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey with notes of ginger and brown sugar Both items feature Uncle Nearest Whiskey, which is both a Black-owned and Women-owned business



Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Available through March 31; mobile order available)

Tiana Banana Pudding

Sunshine Seasons

Birria Tacos with beef, Monterey jack cheese, onions, cilantro, and lime served with consommé Created by Chef Veronica who was inspired by her family’s origins in Mexico

Sponge Cake: Earl Grey tea sponge cake with lavender yogurt cream (New) Crafted by Chef Assistant Anna and inspired by Marie Curie



Funnel Cake (Available March 1 through 31)

Cold Fudge Funnel Cake with Chocolate-dipped Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Caramel and Chocolate Chips (New) Created by business-owner Ellen



Pineapple Promenade at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale

3 Daughters Brewing Tropical Hefe From Women-owned businesses



Tangierine Café at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Flavors of the Medina: 3 Daughters Brewing Pomegranate Hard Cider From a Woman-owned business



Cinderella’s Royal Table

Braised Beef with carrot and coriander purée, shallot jam, and horseradish gremolata (New) Chef Katie Gross conjured up this appetizer to honor the return of the royal princess to this beloved location

McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé

McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc

McBride Sisters Chardonnay The McBride Sisters is both a Black-owned and Women-owned business.



Hollywood Scoops (Available through March 31; mobile order available)

Tiana’s Mardi Gras Milkshake: Mardi Gras king cake doughnut and a cinnamon vanilla milkshake

City Works Eatery & Pour House (Available March 1 through 31)

Her Hops Beer Flight featuring beers from all women-led or owned breweries, including Robonaut Red Ale from Playalinda Brewing Co., You’re My Boy, Blue! from Brew Bus Brewing, Hakuna Matata from D9 Brewing Company, and Duke’s Cold Nose from Bold City Brewery

The Ganachery (Available March 1 through 31)

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Available March 1 through 31)

Nona’s Homestyle Meatballs: Hand-crafted Italian meatballs, Sunday gravy, basil pesto, home-made lemon ricotta, grilled focaccia, and grated pecorino Romano

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. in The Landing (Available March 1 through 31)

Disney Encanto Familia Madrigal Blend: Special blend featuring Mirabel Madrigal herself

Familia Madrigal Blend: Special blend featuring Mirabel Madrigal herself Exclusive Disney Princess Ripples

The Polite Pig (Available March 1 through 31)

Grandma’s Beef Tips & Gravy: Pillowy bed of white rice with a creamy, smoked mushroom twist dressed in a savory, hearty, and herby tenderloin beef gravy. It is accompanied by sous vide carrots in a rosemary chicken broth and then lightly grilled with the house maple glaze with a gentle kick of spice