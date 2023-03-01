The Magic Kingdom Introduces New Doll in a Wheelchair at “it’s a small world”

Following a similar change at Disneyland, Magic Kingdom’s “it’s a small world” is embracing the “Inclusion Key” with some new modifications to the iconic attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Just last night, a new doll in a wheelchair was welcomed to the Magic Kingdom attraction, building on “it’s a small world’s” longstanding legacy of diverse representation.
- This is part of Disney’s efforts to make their parks more vibrant, more inclusive, and more relevant. In fact, Walt Disney Imagineering continuously considers updates to parks and experiences to better reflect the world around us.
- This addition to “it’s a small world” is more than just a doll, it allows even more guests and cast members to see themselves and their loved ones depicted in the experience.
- Among those seeing this for the first time this morning were cast members who are part of the ENABLED Business Employee Resource Group, a cast member led group with shared passion around accessibility.
- Two dolls in wheelchairs were previously added to the attraction at Disneyland, and a similar change is also expected at Disneyland Paris.
What They’re Saying:
- Disney statement on the Disney Parks Blog: We remain committed to our ongoing work to champion inclusivity and are excited for what the future brings as we continue to reflect the beauty of our individual experiences. It doesn’t matter who you are. If you are a guest in our park or a cast member, we celebrate you — your background, your culture, your identity — and we welcome you every day.
