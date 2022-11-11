Disneyland Introduces New Dolls in Wheelchairs at “it’s a small world”

Disneyland Resort is embracing the latest key, “inclusion,” and has made some modifications to their iconic “it’s a small world” attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort has made some noticeable changes to the iconic 1964 World’s Fair attraction that was moved to their Fantasyland shortly after, “it’s a small world.”
- Today, Disneyland shared the notable addition of new dolls in wheelchairs at our “it’s a small world” attraction with the beginning of the holiday season and the holiday layover “it’s a small world” Holiday. Though the dolls appeared with the seasonal version of the attraction, the dolls will be a permanent feature of the attraction for years to come.
- Disneyland Park is the first park to receive the dolls, but Disney Parks says that they will be adding dolls in wheelchairs to the “it’s a small world” attractions at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris in 2023.
- At Disneyland Resort, the dolls can be seen in the Latin America and finale scenes. The wheelchairs were designed and hand crafted through a collaboration including Disney Imagineers, Resort Enhancement, Animation, Wardrobe and the ENABLED Business Employee Resource Group (BERG) that advocates on behalf of cast members and guests with disabilities.
- At Disney Parks, the diversity of cast members and guests and their perspectives about the world inspire them to keep the parks, experiences, and products in a constant state of becoming—becoming more vibrant, more inclusive, more delightful and more relevant.
- Over the years, updates, changes, and enhancements have been made to attractions to reflect a more accurate representation of diversity around the world including changes to the Jungle Cruise attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, and the complete reimagining of Splash Mountain to a theme inspired by The Princess and the Frog featuring Princess Tiana is also coming to both resorts.
