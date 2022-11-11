Disneyland Introduces New Dolls in Wheelchairs at “it’s a small world”

Disneyland Resort is embracing the latest key, “inclusion,” and has made some modifications to their iconic “it’s a small world” attraction.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort has made some noticeable changes to the iconic 1964 World’s Fair attraction that was moved to their Fantasyland shortly after, “it’s a small world.”

Today, Disneyland shared the notable addition of new dolls in wheelchairs at our “it’s a small world” attraction with the beginning of the holiday season and the holiday layover “it’s a small world” Holiday. Though the dolls appeared with the seasonal version of the attraction, the dolls will be a permanent feature of the attraction for years to come.

Disneyland Park is the first park to receive the dolls, but Disney Parks says that they will be adding dolls in wheelchairs to the “it’s a small world” attractions at Walt Disney World

At Disneyland Resort, the dolls can be seen in the Latin America and finale scenes. The wheelchairs were designed and hand crafted through a collaboration including Disney Imagineers, Resort Enhancement, Animation, Wardrobe and the ENABLED Business Employee Resource Group (BERG) that advocates on behalf of cast members and guests with disabilities.

At Disney Parks, the diversity of cast members and guests and their perspectives about the world inspire them to keep the parks, experiences, and products in a constant state of becoming—becoming more vibrant, more inclusive, more delightful and more relevant.

Over the years, updates, changes, and enhancements have been made to attractions to reflect a more accurate representation of diversity around the world including changes to the Jungle Cruise Splash Mountain The Princess and the Frog featuring Princess Tiana is also coming to both resorts.