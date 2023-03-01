“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” Premiering on Hulu April 3rd

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields will premiere Monday, April 3rd on Hulu. The world premiere was at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and received a standing ovation from a sold out crowd.

What's Happening:

ABC Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields , from Emmy Award-winning director Lana Wilson ( Miss Americana ), will premiere on Hulu Monday, April 3, following its world premiere to a sold-out crowd and standing ovation at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

, from Emmy Award-winning director Lana Wilson ( ), will premiere on Hulu Monday, April 3, following its world premiere to a sold-out crowd and standing ovation at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The two-part documentary is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power.

Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.

The film follows Shields through her extraordinary childhood and complex relationship with her mother and manager, Teri Shields. Shields’ professional career began at only 11 months old, working as a child model before starring in Louis Malle’s controversial film Pretty Baby at the age of 12.

at the age of 12. She became the face of the eighties with Calvin Klein jeans ads, and leading roles in The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love , navigating the unrelenting scrutiny of the press and a culture that wanted to commodify her.

and , navigating the unrelenting scrutiny of the press and a culture that wanted to commodify her. After defying stereotypes by going to college, Shields re-enters the entertainment industry as an adult, but it isn’t until she begins to trust herself and her instincts that she’s able to find her identity and voice.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is produced by Matador Content and BedBy8 for ABC News Studios. The film marks the debut project from BedBy8, the newly formed production company by Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos and partner Alyssa Mastromonaco.

is produced by Matador Content and BedBy8 for ABC News Studios. The film marks the debut project from BedBy8, the newly formed production company by Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos and partner Alyssa Mastromonaco. You can see Alex's review by clicking here