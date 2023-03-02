Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed for refurbishment starting March 19, 2023.
What's Happening:
- Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will close for refurbishment starting March 19, 2023.
- If you were planning on visiting a water park then, you will instead have the option of visiting Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, as it will reopen March 19.
- The two water parks have not been opened simultaneously since COVID-19 hit in 2020.
Information on the Walt Disney World Website:
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is currently closed, and will reopen on March 19, 2023. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is open through March 18, 2023 and will be closed for refurbishment beginning March 19, 2023.
- Water park tickets can be purchased online now.
- At this time, a park reservation is not required to visit a water park; however, reservation requirements are subject to change.
- Learn more about daily water park operating hours.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning