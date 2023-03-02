Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed for refurbishment starting March 19, 2023.

What's Happening:

If you were planning on visiting a water park then, you will instead have the option of visiting Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

The two water parks have not been opened simultaneously since COVID-19 hit in 2020.

Information on the Walt Disney World Website:

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park is currently closed, and will reopen on March 19, 2023.

At this time, a park reservation is not required to visit a water park; however, reservation requirements are subject to change.

