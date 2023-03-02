Special Passholder Offerings at Disney Springs This Month

There are special passholder offerings available at Disney Springs this month.
What's Happening:
- Passholders, prepare to indulge your taste buds and quench your thirst with exclusive offerings available just for you.
- During the month of March, Disney Springs is celebrating Passholders with special treats and sips.
Annual Passholder Exclusive Ganache Square
- Visit The Ganachery for a chocolate ganache featuring Minnie Mouse.
- This creamy, white chocolate ganache square is infused with raspberry then enrobed in The Ganachery's custom dark 65% chocolate and adorned with Minnie Mouse décor.
- This square will be available for purchase at The Ganachery at Disney Springs March 1 – 31, 2023, while supplies last.
Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar Special Passholder Beverage
- Fly into Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar to enjoy the High Flyer, exclusive to Annual Passholders and available for purchase March 1 – 31, 2023.
- The High Flyer features Stoli Razberri Vodka, Chambord, lemonade, and garnished with a lemon slice and cherry.
- The non-alcoholic option, Baggage Claim, made with lemonade and grenadine, is also available exclusively to Passholders during the month of March.
- Available during normal operating hours or while supplies last.
- Alcohol will only be served to Guests 21 and older with a valid ID.
- Must present valid Passholder ID and government-issued photo ID to purchase.
- No discounts apply.
- Offer, availability and operating hours subject to change without notice.
