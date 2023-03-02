Special Passholder Offerings at Disney Springs This Month

There are special passholder offerings available at Disney Springs this month.

Passholders, prepare to indulge your taste buds and quench your thirst with exclusive offerings available just for you.

During the month of March, Disney Springs is celebrating Passholders with special treats and sips.

Annual Passholder Exclusive Ganache Square

Visit The Ganachery for a chocolate ganache featuring Minnie Mouse.

This creamy, white chocolate ganache square is infused with raspberry then enrobed in The Ganachery's custom dark 65% chocolate and adorned with Minnie Mouse décor.

This square will be available for purchase at The Ganachery at Disney Springs March 1 – 31, 2023, while supplies last.

Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar Special Passholder Beverage

Fly into Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar to enjoy the High Flyer, exclusive to Annual Passholders and available for purchase March 1 – 31, 2023.

The High Flyer features Stoli Razberri Vodka, Chambord, lemonade, and garnished with a lemon slice and cherry.

The non-alcoholic option, Baggage Claim, made with lemonade and grenadine, is also available exclusively to Passholders during the month of March.

Available during normal operating hours or while supplies last.

Alcohol will only be served to Guests 21 and older with a valid ID.

Must present valid Passholder ID and government-issued photo ID to purchase.

No discounts apply.

Offer, availability and operating hours subject to change without notice.