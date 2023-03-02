“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” Season 2 Coming to Hulu in May

The second season of the Hulu original series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi will be coming to the streamer on May 5. Hulu shared a first look, including episode descriptions, at the upcoming second season.

In season two of “Taste the Nation,” award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes viewers on a culinary adventure across American soil, exploring the rich and diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.

Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

The series is executive produced by Padma Lakshmi along with Part2 Pictures’ David Shadrack Smith

All 10 episodes of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi will debut on Hulu on May 5th.

Episode Descriptions: