20th Century Studios New “Alien” Film to Begin Production Next Week

by |
Tags: , ,

20th Century Studios’ new Alien film starring Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) will begin production in Budapest on March 9th.

  • Joining Spaeny in the cast are:
    • David Jonsson (Industry)
    • Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone)
    • Isabela Merced (Rosaline)
    • Spike Fearn (The Batman)
    • Aileen Wu (Away from Home)
  • Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with his frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues.
  • Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, and Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler upcoming) are producing under their Scott Free banner.
  • Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), Elizabeth Cantillon (Persuasion) and Tom Moran (The Donut King) serving as executive producers.
  • In this ninth entry in the immensely popular and enduring film series, a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.
  • The plans for the new film were originally reported back in March 2022.