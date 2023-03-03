20th Century Studios New “Alien” Film to Begin Production Next Week

20th Century Studios’ new Alien film starring Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) will begin production in Budapest on March 9th.
- Joining Spaeny in the cast are:
- David Jonsson (Industry)
- Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone)
- Isabela Merced (Rosaline)
- Spike Fearn (The Batman)
- Aileen Wu (Away from Home)
- Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with his frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues.
- Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, and Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler upcoming) are producing under their Scott Free banner.
- Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), Elizabeth Cantillon (Persuasion) and Tom Moran (The Donut King) serving as executive producers.
- In this ninth entry in the immensely popular and enduring film series, a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.
- The plans for the new film were originally reported back in March 2022.