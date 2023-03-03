“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Star Paul Rudd Talks Quantum Realm with NASA in New Video

A new video from NASA sees Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd asking questions about the (very real) Quantum Realm.
- The new video features Rudd and NASA quantum physicist Ethan Elliott.
- Elliott explains that quantum science is used in devices we use every day, like our computers and phones.
- He also explains that, while they cannot shrink down to go into the Quantum Realm, they can make the Quantum Realm bigger, which is the purpose of the Cold Atom Lab aboard the International Space Station.
- The video even gives us a look at some of the experiments being conducted in the Cold Atom Lab.
- You can check out the new video below:
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
- You can see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now and check out Benji’s review of the film here.