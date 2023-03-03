Photos: The Food Booths of the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival kicked off today and we took a stroll around the park to check out all of the food booths.

As is the norm for food festivals, a Sip & Savor Pass is available allowing you to save a little money as you taste your way around the park.

As guests make their way around the park, guests will find 12 different food booths with a wide variety of offerings for this year’s festival. If you want to see the complete menus for each of these booths, you can check out the Foodie Guide to the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

The Garlic Kissed booth offers some “gluten-friendly” options, including the Grilled Top Sirloin, which you can see below.

And, for those looking to wash down their food with a brew, the Festival Beer Garden has exactly what you’re looking for.

The 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival runs through April 25, 2023.

Want to see more from the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival? Check out our Walk and Talk below: