The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Set September Opening Date

Disney has set the opening date for the Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The new addition will open to guests on September 28, 2023.

  • The Disney Parks Blog shared the opening date for the Villas at Disneyland Hotel, along with some new looks hotel’s fourth tower.
  • The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will celebrate the magic of creativity and storytelling through a blend of contemporary designs and carefully curated pieces inspired by the stories, characters and worlds of Disney Animation.
  • The lobby will feature a one-of-a-kind mural created exclusively for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel by Disney Animation artist Lorelay Bové.

  • The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will have 344 themed rooms, including:
    • Duo studios
    • Deluxe studios
    • One- and two-bedroom villas
    • Grand villas
  • We got a first look at some of those rooms last month.
  • Each room includes modern amenities with touches of Disney magic sprinkled throughout.
  • The rooms will be themed to Walt Disney Animation Studios films like:
    • The Jungle Book
    • Sleeping Beauty
    • The Princess and the Frog
    • Fantasia 
    • And more
  • Guests will also have the opportunity to soak up some inspiration during their vacation at a vibrantly colored, mid-century modern hangout for the entire family.

  • Reservations for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel can be made beginning on March 15 for Disney Vacation Club Members by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800 and on March 16 for Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders by contacting (714) 956-6425.
  • Bookings will open to the public on March 17, 2023, subject to availability. You can make your reservation online at Disneyland.com/VillasDisneylandHotel or by contacting (714) 956-6425.