The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Set September Opening Date

Disney has set the opening date for the Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The new addition will open to guests on September 28, 2023.

The Disney Parks Blog

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will celebrate the magic of creativity and storytelling through a blend of contemporary designs and carefully curated pieces inspired by the stories, characters and worlds of Disney Animation.

The lobby will feature a one-of-a-kind mural created exclusively for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel by Disney Animation artist Lorelay Bové.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will have 344 themed rooms, including: Duo studios Deluxe studios One- and two-bedroom villas Grand villas

We got a first look at some of those rooms

Each room includes modern amenities with touches of Disney magic sprinkled throughout.

The rooms will be themed to Walt Disney Animation Studios films like: The Jungle Book Sleeping Beauty The Princess and the Frog Fantasia And more

Guests will also have the opportunity to soak up some inspiration during their vacation at a vibrantly colored, mid-century modern hangout for the entire family.