First Look at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Show Off “The Jungle Book,” “The Princess and the Frog” and More Themed Rooms

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will be opening this September and the Disney Parks Blog just shared a first look at some of the incredibly themed rooms.
- The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will blend timeless Walt Disney Animation Studios classics with contemporary designs.
- This will be the fourth tower at the Disneyland Hotel, located just steps from the Downtown Disney District.
- In the new tower, guests will find a duo studio themed to the animated classic The Jungle Book.
- Deluxe studios, which will sleep up to four guests, will be themed to Sleeping Beauty and The Princes and the Frog.
- One- and two bedroom villas will also be available, sleeping up to five and nine guests respectively and sporting themes inspired by Fantasia and The Princess and the Frog.
- These villas include a washer and dryer, a living area and a full-size kitchen.
- And to really take your vacation to the next level, you can book a three-bedroom Grand Villa, which sleeps up to 12 guests.
- The first floor of the three-bedroom Grand Villa features a full-size kitchen, large dining area, and a double-sided fireplace connecting the living area to a private outdoor balcony.
- The primary suite, inspired by Bambi, will also be found on the first floor.
- Up the spiral staircase, guests will find two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms inspired by Frozen and Moana, as well as a full washer and dryer on the second floor.
- Reservations for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel can be made beginning on March 15 for Disney Vacation Club Members by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800 and on March 16 for Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders by contacting (714) 956-6425.
- Bookings will open to the public on March 17, 2023, subject to availability. You can make your reservation online at Disneyland.com/VillasDisneylandHotel or by contacting (714) 956-6425.
