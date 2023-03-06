Orlando Sentinel recently announced their 2023 Foodie Awards. Some of these restaurants can be found at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Best Theme Park Restaurant:

Best Splurge Restaurant:

Readers Runner-up: Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Restaurant and Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria Bonnet Creek.

Best African Restaurant:

Readers Choice: Flavors of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom LodgeJiko

Flavors of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom LodgeJiko Readers Runner-up: The Cooking Place

Best German Restaurant

Readers Runner-up: Readers picked Biergarten Restaurant at EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion

Best Hotel Restaurant:

Readers Runner-up: Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria Bonnet Creek

Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria Bonnet Creek Critic’s Choice Award: Raglan Road at Disney Springs

Best Spanish Restaurant

Critic’s Choice Award: Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood (Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort)

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood (Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort) Runners-up: Jaleo (Disney Springs)

Best Wine Bar

Runners-up: Wine Bar George at Disney Springs