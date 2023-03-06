Walt Disney World Restaurants Recognized in Orlando Sentinel’s 2023 Foodie Awards

Orlando Sentinel recently announced their 2023 Foodie Awards. Some of these restaurants can be found at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Best Theme Park Restaurant:

Best Splurge Restaurant:

  • Readers Runner-up: Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Restaurant and Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria Bonnet Creek.

Best African Restaurant:

  • Readers Choice: Flavors of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom LodgeJiko
  • Readers Runner-up: The Cooking Place

Best German Restaurant

  • Readers Runner-up: Readers picked Biergarten Restaurant at EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion

Best Hotel Restaurant:

  • Readers Runner-up: Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria Bonnet Creek
  • Critic’s Choice Award: Raglan Road at Disney Springs 

Best Spanish Restaurant

  • Critic’s Choice Award:  Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood (Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort)
  • Runners-up: Jaleo (Disney Springs)

Best Wine Bar

  • Runners-up: Wine Bar George at Disney Springs

