Orlando Sentinel recently announced their 2023 Foodie Awards. Some of these restaurants can be found at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Best Theme Park Restaurant:
- Winner: Nomad Lounge (Disney’s Animal Kingdom)
- Runners-up: Spice Road Table (EPCOT) and Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater (Disney’s Hollywood Studios)
Best Splurge Restaurant:
- Readers Runner-up: Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Restaurant and Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria Bonnet Creek.
Best African Restaurant:
- Readers Choice: Flavors of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom LodgeJiko
- Readers Runner-up: The Cooking Place
Best German Restaurant
- Readers Runner-up: Readers picked Biergarten Restaurant at EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion
Best Hotel Restaurant:
- Readers Runner-up: Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria Bonnet Creek
- Critic’s Choice Award: Raglan Road at Disney Springs
Best Spanish Restaurant
- Critic’s Choice Award: Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood (Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort)
- Runners-up: Jaleo (Disney Springs)
Best Wine Bar
- Runners-up: Wine Bar George at Disney Springs
