Hasbro Introduces “The Mandalorian” N-1 Starfighter Toy, and “Book of Boba Fett” Retro Collection Action Figures

Today marks the second week of Mando Mania, Disney and Lucasfilm’s latest merchandise campaign, and as part of the new reveals, Hasbro is showcasing upcoming collectibles inspired by The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Fans of The Mandalorian will love the new N-1 Starfighter action figure set joining the Star Wars Mission Fleet line and includes not only the ship, but a 2.5-inch Mandalorian figure too.

As for The Book of Boba Fett, this Disney+ series gets some love in the Retro Collection with new version of characters like: Fennec Shand Tusken Warrior Krrsantan Cad Bane And More

Star Wars: Retro Collection presents action figures modeled after the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS collectibles with special packaging that calls back to yesteryear.

These figures are 3.75 inch scale and feature multiple points of articulation for imaginative play and dynamic display.

Fans will be able to shop the N-1 Starfighter in Spring 2023, while the Retro Collection will be available at mass retailers in the Fall.

Blast off into galactic action with the Star Wars Mission Fleet Mando’s N-1 Starfighter Grogu & Mandalorian action figure set. This Star Wars toy includes a 2.5-inch-scale Mandalorian figure with fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+.

Includes 2 figures,

Darksaber accessory

vehicle, and accessory

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $22.99

Available: Spring 2023

After entrusting Luke Skywalker with Grogu’s care, The Mandalorian – known to few as Din Djarin – sets off to learn more about the origins of his people.

Includes figure and 2 accessories including a blaster and the Darksaber

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Fall 2023

One of the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunters, Boba Fett wanders the sands of Tatooine waiting for the perfect opportunity to reclaim his ship and armor – and settle some old scores.

Includes figure and 2 accessories including blaster and Gaffi Stick

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Fall 2023

An assassin and elite mercenary, Fennec Shand has worked for all the top syndicates. Clever, capable, and cunning, she is not to be underestimated and is full of surprises.

Includes figure and 2 accessories including blaster and helmet

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Fall 2023

Survival in the unforgiving desert of Tatooine requires strict training and discipline for the members of a Tusken tribe. Many grow up to be skilled warriors, powerful in battle.

Includes figure and Gaffi Stick accessory.

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Fall 2023

To help him hone his skills and understand the ways of the Force, Grogu trains with a new Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker.

Includes figure and 2 accessories including backpack and frog

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Fall 2023

A former gladiator turned deadly bounty hunter, Krrsantan is a towering black-furred Wookiee who made a name for himself in the criminal underworld with his intimidating presence and raw strength.

Includes figure and blaster accessory

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Fall 2023

Renowned bounty hunter Cad Bane was known for his impressive arsenal of weapons and allies. His work with the Pyke Syndicate on Tatooine led him face-to-face with Boba Fett.

