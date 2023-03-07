Ingrid Michaelson to Provide the Score for Hulu Limited Series “Tiny Beautiful Things”

According to Deadline, singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has been tapped to help score Hulu’s upcoming limited series, Tiny Beautiful Things, which premieres on April 7th, 2023.

with composers/producers Gabriel Mann and Juan Ariza. She also wrote and recorded a new original song for the series titled “Not Gone” that will be featured in the finale, and covered the Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine” for the premiere.

The songs and score will be released by Hollywood Records in conjunction with the series premiere on April 7th.

Michaelson, whose music has been featured multiple times on Grey's Anatomy and Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere

Ingrid Michaelson said: “Writing the score for Tiny Beautiful Things was one of the most fulfilling and scary experiences I’ve had. I didn’t think I had the skill set, but Gabe’s experience in this world mixed with my producer Juan’s understanding of my music and composition yielded such a lovely and rewarding experience.”

follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn) a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice.

After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare's life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers – and for herself – to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.

All eight episodes of Tiny Beautiful Things will premiere April 7th on Hulu.