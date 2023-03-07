Transformed Universe Theater Will Host Peanuts Characters at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Snoopy and other Peanuts characters will soon be landing at the Universe Theater at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

What’s Happening:

The beloved characters will be the stars of “ All Systems Are Go

Located in Universe Theater, guests can join Snoopy and Woodstock as they’re called by a Launch Director to assist with the next NASA mission – Artemis.

From training for the mission to testing the Orion spacecraft to visiting other planets, guests can go on a sensational, out-of-this-world 20-minute adventure full of history, education and imagination.

To enhance the quality of the immersive All Systems Are Go experience, an original score, created exclusively for the show, will showcase an eclectic mix of orchestral, contemporary, and jazz styles.

The 300-seat Universe Theater has been updated with screens, lights and integrated laser projectors.

Before the show even starts, guests can participate in an interactive experience via their smartphones to reveal hidden space elements and create a unique music sequence.

All Systems are Go’s original concept, story and music were created by Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson of the acclaimed Montreal-based production company, Monlove. The duo also served as the show’s executive producers.

