“All Systems Are Go” Peanuts-Themed Experience Coming to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced an all-new Peanuts-themed experience coming in Spring 2023, created by Montreal-based production company Monlove.

What’s Happening:

All Systems Are Go will be an original live, immersive educational entertainment experience to be presented at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, targeted to begin in spring 2023. It will feature beloved Peanuts characters including Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Sally, Linus, Lucy, Franklin and Schroeder.

Monlove is transforming the visitor complex's 300-seat Universe Theater for All Systems Are Go with Dolby Atmos sound, motorized scrims and more than 20 integrated laser projectors to enhance the project's high-end immersive edutainment experience.

The original orchestral score composed by Monlove's Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson will offer music in an eclectic mix of orchestral, contemporary, and jazz styles.

Using augmented reality interactive technology, audience members will be able to use their smartphones to scan the environment to discover space elements and a music sequence.

The 20-minute experience, included with admission and offered daily, will feature the Peanuts gang appearing as four to five-foot-tall articulated characters operated by puppeteers. The characters will narrate the iconic history of NASA, the Artemis missions, and future plans in an educational and imaginatively enlightening way for the whole family. NASA’s Artemis missions will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon.

The seasoned duo of Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson will act respectively as creators of the experience’s original concept, story, and music as well as executive producers for this new project.

The collaboration is Monlove’s first association with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Peanuts Worldwide and follows Monlove’s two successful associations with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, featuring the recent live stage show Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold and the upcoming fall 2023 live theatrical and musical stage show with the internationally recognized Looney Tunes characters.

