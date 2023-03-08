Disney Highlights Walt Disney World’s Female Veterinarians for Women’s History Month

As part of Women’s History Month in March, Disney is highlighting the innovative ways their fearless female veterinarians have approached some of the most complex medical challenges at Walt Disney World Resort. Responsible for knowing the anatomy of more than 300 unique species, they’ve worked on all creatures great and small – from tiny spiders to the mightiest lions. They’ve pioneered the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy to avoid major abdominal surgery in an adolescent gorilla, successfully repaired an ailing frogfish’s jaw with dental material, and performed emergency surgery to save the life of an adolescent zebra. Just to name a few.

Harnessing the power of innovation, this team of medical professionals uses their brains, muscles and hearts to manage some of the most challenging cases in modern-day veterinary medicine.

To successfully do their jobs, each one of these smart, quick-thinking, and agile professionals must know every individual species of the more than 5,000 animals at Walt Disney World.

And then, they need to know their anatomy – from gills and glands to horns and hoofs.

And just as importantly, they must master nearly every veterinary procedure on the continuum of life. They are either saving a life, bringing a new one into the world, or making one better.

One such puzzle recently solved was the case of an ailing frogfish from The Seas with Nemo & Friends EPCOT

In another recent example, Dr. Natalie examined a sweet, 12-year-old western lowland gorilla named Lilly who was having some painful stomach issues and was often vomiting. A visit to Disney’s advanced veterinary hospital showed that Lilly had some gas bubbles trapped in her intestinal wall and outside her bladder. In humans, this condition can be treated through surgery, but Dr. Natalie didn’t want to risk doing something too invasive. Through research, she found that hyperbaric oxygen treatment was used to treat this condition, the same method used in treating humans for decompression sickness commonly known as the bends. After a stressful afternoon of nail-biting, the treatment was a success.

Assisting Dr. Natalie with Lilly was veterinarian Dr. Jen, another board-certified specialist in zoological medicine who sees herself as an advocate for animals on both the land and the sea.

From the intricate planning it takes to anesthetize a giraffe – the tallest animals in the world – to removing a decaying tooth of a 1850–pound manatee – Dr. Jen applies innovative techniques and tries to get to know the personality of each animal.

To say that eels have personality would be a stretch for most. But for Dr. Jen, she describes an anemic, three-foot long green moray eel named Sigsbee as sassy, inquisitive, charismatic and even handsome. So, when Sigsbee started keeping to himself, she and the animal care team at The Seas with Nemo & Friends knew something was wrong.

An endoscopy of his pale pink gills showed that his anemia had returned. But a more advanced diagnostic tool such as a CT scan would supply more insight into his organs. But how does one get a moray eel into a CT scanner?

The animal health team and aquarists got creative and designed a clear acrylic box suitable to suspend an eel hammock. Because they welcomed various outside-the-box thinking, they were able to see that the rest of his vital organs – including his kidney – were in ship-shape condition.

For 22-year Cast Member Dr. Deidre, saving the lives of animals was a calling she developed long before her time at University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. But she’s gone beyond saving the lives of individual animals. Part of her veterinary and conservation legacy is saving species: two entirely different bird species to be exact.

Working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Dr. Deidre has helped recover the extinct Guam rail and Guam kingfisher birds. Both species are natives of Guam and became extinct due to an invasive predator named the brown tree snake. The unique Guam rail is known for its white longitudinal stripes on its head and houndstooth pattern on its body, while the kingfisher displays vivid blue wings contrasted against its portly brown and orange body.

With support from AZA, Dr. Deidre and a team mobilized the care and breeding of dozens of hatchlings over a number of years at a neighboring island. She recalls several occasions holding the birds with both hands to ready them for release. Before flying off into the wild, many birds would turn towards her for what appeared to be a single moment of gratitude as they disappeared into the brush.

While all of these incredibly smart, strong and soft-hearted Cast Members have earned the right to be called veterinary superheroes, none of them will admit it as an individual achievement. Providing the highest level of care, for the highest quality of animal wellbeing is a team effort.

What they’re saying: