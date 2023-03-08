Disney PhotoPass Introduces New Props To Celebrate Women’s History Month at Walt Disney World

Disney Photopass is debuting some fun new props to celebrate International Women’s Day that will likely stick around for the rest of the month.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate International Women’s Day, and throughout Women’s History Month, Disney Photopass is introducing new photo props that are inspired by three women who helped shape Disney history.
- The new props, exclusive to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, feature art and imagery indicative of either Mary Blair, Leota Toombs, or Harriet Burns, each woman a different Disney Legend in their own right.
- Based on a tweet from Disney Photopass, the props can be found:
- Mary Blair – In Fantasyland, home of “it’s a small world,” which is widely associated with the artist and Imagineer
- Leota Toombs – In Liberty Square outside of the Haunted Mansion, where she is featured inside as one of the iconic characters in the attraction.
- Harriet Burns – In Adventureland, which plays home to The Enchanted Tiki Room, widely associated with the first woman Imagineer.
- The back of each photo prop has something to say about each artist, aside from “Artist. Designer. Disney Legend.”:
- Leota Toombs
- Leota Toombs served as the model for Madame Leota in the Haunted Mansion attraction.
- Mary Blair
- Mary Blair and her artistic flair defined the color palette and attraction facade for “it’s a small world.”
- Harriet Burns
- The first female Imagineer, Harriet Burns applied feathers to the birds in the Enchanted Tiki Room, one by one!
- As with many things PhotoPass, these props are expected only to be available for a limited time, and though no official end date has been announced, will likely only be available through March – International Women’s History Month.
