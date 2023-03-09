Cricket Calls the National Hockey League on a New “Random Rings” Video

The Disney Channel shared a video on their YouTube page of Cricket Green calling the National Hockey League Commissioner, Gary Bettman. On March 14, you can see a game unlike anything you’ve seen before.

What’s Happening:

Cricket Green from Big City Greens

Live for one night only, the Washington Capitals face-off against the New York Rangers in a hockey game like you've never seen.

It's the NHL Big City Greens classic! Watch the LIVE NHL Big City Greens classic on Tuesday, March 14 at 7p EST on Disney Channel!

Available on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+

About Random Rings:

In Random Rings , your favorite Disney characters surprise random people by calling them at work.

