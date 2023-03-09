Cricket Calls the National Hockey League on a New “Random Rings” Video

The Disney Channel shared a video on their YouTube page of Cricket Green calling the National Hockey League Commissioner, Gary Bettman. On March 14, you can see a game unlike anything you’ve seen before.
What’s Happening:
- Cricket Green from Big City Greens prank calls the National Hockey League Commissioner, Gary Bettman!
- Live for one night only, the Washington Capitals face-off against the New York Rangers in a hockey game like you've never seen.
- It's the NHL Big City Greens classic! Watch the LIVE NHL Big City Greens classic on Tuesday, March 14 at 7p EST on Disney Channel!
- Available on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+.
About Random Rings:
- In Random Rings, your favorite Disney characters surprise random people by calling them at work.
- Sometimes embarrassing, always entertaining, these funny phone calls will keep you hanging on every word.
