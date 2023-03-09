Dole Whip To Soon Be Available in Grocery Stores Everywhere

A new initiative from Dole has revealed that the popular pineapple treat commonly associated with Disney Parks, Dole Whip, will no longer be as exclusive as it once was as it will soon make its way to your grocer’s freezer.

What’s Happening:

In 2023, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC has major plans to accelerate the 170-year-old company's transformation into a purpose-led, nutrition and wellness company.

Driven by a newly formed leadership team in North America, one aspect of the initiative will see a popular treat, once exclusive to Disney Parks and Destinations (as well as the Dole Plantation in Hawaii), appear in grocery store freezers nationwide.

Ironically, Dole Packaged Foods officially unveiled its first at-home version of the iconic Dole Whip during the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, California, this week — less than 2 miles from Disneyland Resort

Dole is marketing the new, packaged Dole Whip, describing it as "a better-for-you dessert with a creamy texture and made with real fruit.” It comes in three flavors: classic pineapple, mango and strawberry.

The frozen swirled dairy-free dessert first debuted in 1984 at the Magic Kingdom

The Dole Whip is one of 10 new products hitting shelves this year from Dole as part of the initiative. Other items include healthier snack options like dried fruit bites, gut-healthy beverages and more.

As of press time, Dole has not announced a specific date for the product launch of the at-home Dole Whip, only that it will be sometime this year. In the meantime, you can still find Dole Whip at the various locations in the parks, namely in Adventureland at Walt Disney World