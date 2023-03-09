Disney’s 1990s animated cartoon Gargoyles remains a big hit with fans of a certain age and NECA is hoping to appeal to the group with another awesome collectible Ultimate figures line. While the Gargoyles themselves have been featured over the last few years, this time it’s David Xanatos and Elisa Maza who’re taking the spotlight.

Disney fans who grew up in the 90s no doubt remember the animated series Gargoyles . The show followed an ancient clan of gargoyles who were transported to modern-day Manhattan when their Scottish castle was relocated.

Well it turns out that relocation is ordered by billionaire businessman David Xanatos, who has plans within plans for his new acquisition…and now NECA has plans for collectors to bring the characters to their assortment of Gargoyle treasures.

Also along for the adventure is Elisa Maza the strong-willed police detective who takes the existence of ancient gargoyles in stride and helps the clan find their place in a strange new world.

Mr. Xanatos and Ms. Maza are the latest characters to debut in the exciting line of 7-inch figures that are highly detailed and feature multiple points of articulation for epic posing and photoshoots.

Each comes with a variety of accessories and interchangeable pieces along with special accessories for gargoyles Demona and Brooklyn (sold separately).

David Xanatos is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

He’s expected to ship to fans in July of 2023. A link to the individual item can be found below.

Gargoyles Ultimate David Xanatos

Gargoyles Ultimate David Xanatos 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $37.99

Fully articulated

Comes with interchangeable heads and hands, Eye of Odin necklace, laser blaster with attachable blast effect, floppy disc, and folded wings for NECA's Demona action figure

Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap.

Gargoyles Ultimate Elisa Maza 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $37.99

Fully articulated

Comes with interchangeable heads and hair parts, police badge, flashlight, Cagney the cat, and folded wings for NECA's Brooklyn action figure

Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap.

