Silk Swings Into Action on New Variant Cover for “Silk #1”

Silk will be swinging into action in a brand new series this May and Marvel has shared a look at a brand new variant cover from artist Derrick Chew for the upcoming first issue.

Over the last few months, Chew has spotlighted Marvel’s greatest heroes in a series of show stopping variant covers, and this rising Marvel star’s latest piece is sure to be another stand out.

Announced last month

This time around, Kim will be joined by artist Ig Guara, whose incredible work has graced the Spider-Verse on books like “Ghost-Spider” and “Edge of Spider-Verse.”

The all-star creative team will take Cindy Moon on a mind-bending journey where she’ll find herself trapped in a series of strange world

As she inhabits new roles such as an ace detective in Los Angeles, a train-robbing outlaw, a swashbuckling pirate, and more, Cindy will have to face old foes and never-before-seen dangers in order to break free.

Derrick Chew’s variant cover will also be available as a virgin variant cover. Check it out now and pick it up at your local comic shop this May.

What they’re saying: