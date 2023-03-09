Silk Swings Into Action on New Variant Cover for “Silk #1”

Silk will be swinging into action in a brand new series this May and Marvel has shared a look at a brand new variant cover from artist Derrick Chew for the upcoming first issue.
- Over the last few months, Chew has spotlighted Marvel’s greatest heroes in a series of show stopping variant covers, and this rising Marvel star’s latest piece is sure to be another stand out.
- Announced last month, Silk’s next adventure will be written by Emily Kim, known for her recent acclaimed work on last year’s “Silk” solo series as well as the current “Tiger Division” and “Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones” limited series.
- This time around, Kim will be joined by artist Ig Guara, whose incredible work has graced the Spider-Verse on books like “Ghost-Spider” and “Edge of Spider-Verse.”
- The all-star creative team will take Cindy Moon on a mind-bending journey where she’ll find herself trapped in a series of strange worlds!
- As she inhabits new roles such as an ace detective in Los Angeles, a train-robbing outlaw, a swashbuckling pirate, and more, Cindy will have to face old foes and never-before-seen dangers in order to break free.
- Derrick Chew’s variant cover will also be available as a virgin variant cover. Check it out now and pick it up at your local comic shop this May.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Emily Kim: “I’m thrilled to be able to continue writing for Cindy. It felt like I spent the first run getting to know her and now that I do, I can use the second run to explore how she’d change when thrown into wildly different worlds. But the true fun will be to see the ways in which she stays the same Cindy we’ve known and loved for many years even when in brand new environments.”