“Theater Camp” Set For Theatrical Release in July

Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures has set a release date for their musical comedy, Theater Camp, now set for release this July, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Acquired out of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for around $8 million with a theatrical guarantee, Searchlight Pictures has reportedly set a release date for their new musical comedy, Theater Camp.
- The improv-driven ensemble film is set to arrive in theaters on July 14th, where it will debut at the box office competing with Paramount’s long-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
- Theater Camp, based on the 2020 short of the same name, won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble at Sundance. The film, a passion project for longtime friends Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt – who also star in the pic – follows the eccentric staff running a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York. After its indomitable and beloved founder falls into a coma, they must band together with her clueless “crypto-bro” son to keep the thespian paradise afloat.
- Theater Camp also stars Amy Sedaris, Alan S. Kim, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron, Nathan Lee Graham and more.
- Back in January, our very own Alex Reif saw a screening of the film at the Sundance Film Festival, and you can check out his review of the movie here.
- Theater Camp arrives in theaters on July 14th, 2023.
