“Theater Camp” Set For Theatrical Release in July

Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures has set a release date for their musical comedy, Theater Camp, now set for release this July, according to Deadline.

Acquired out of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for around $8 million with a theatrical guarantee, Searchlight Pictures has reportedly set a release date for their new musical comedy, Theater Camp.

The improv-driven ensemble film is set to arrive in theaters on July 14th, where it will debut at the box office competing with Paramount’s long-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One .

based on the 2020 short of the same name, won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble at Sundance. The film, a passion project for longtime friends Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt – who also star in the pic – follows the eccentric staff running a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York. After its indomitable and beloved founder falls into a coma, they must band together with her clueless “crypto-bro” son to keep the thespian paradise afloat. Theater Camp also stars Amy Sedaris, Alan S. Kim, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron, Nathan Lee Graham and more.

also stars Amy Sedaris, Alan S. Kim, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron, Nathan Lee Graham and more. Back in January, our very own Alex Reif saw a screening of the film at the Sundance Film Festival, and you can check out his review of the movie here.

Theater Camp arrives in theaters on July 14th, 2023.