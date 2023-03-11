New Series “Kiff” Arrives On Disney+ Ahead Of Earlier Announced Premiere Date

Earlier than anticipated, the first six episodes of the new Disney Channel series, Kiff, are now available on Disney+ for subscribers to enjoy.

What’s Happening:

Originally set for a Disney+ debut on March 15th, the first six episodes of the new series from Disney TV Animation, Kiff , are now available on the popular streaming platform.

, are now available on the popular streaming platform. The series originally debuted last night, Friday, March 10th on Disney Channel, and can still be seen on the network and its companion app, DisneyNOW. It is worth noting that as of press time, the first six episodes of the series are also available on the DisneyNOW app.

From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and her best buddy bunny Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together.

Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song. In addition to their creative roles, Heavens and Smal also voice characters in the series: Heavens as Kiff’s drama teacher, Helen, and Smal as the principal of Table Town School, Principal Secretary.

Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black ) stars in the titular role of Kiff, whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through their city alongside Barry, voiced by H Michael Croner (Craig of the Creek) . Joining the cast in recurring roles are: James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's Aladdin ) and Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Kiff's parents, Martin and Beryl Deedee Magno Hall (Steven Universe) as Kiff's teacher, Miss Deer Teacher Eugene Cordero ( Loki ) as Kiff's neighbor, The Pone, and the school secretary, Secretary Prince Josh Johnson ( The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ) as Barry's brother, Harry Buns Eric Bauza (Looney Toons) as TV producer Roy Fox and Kiff's classmate Reggie Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Kiff's classmate Candle Fox Steve Little (Adventure Time) as the town city manager, Glarbin Gloobin Kent Osborne ( Phineas and Ferb ) as the school janitor, Sweepy Steve Gary Anthony Williams ( Marvel Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur ) as artist manager Flam Bingo Mary Mack ( Solar Opposites ) as Kiff's classmate Renee Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death) as a troll living under a bridge, Trollie Tom Kenny (Spongebob SquarePants) as Kiff's classmates Trevor, Gareth and Darryn Katie Crown ( Amphibia ) as town barista, Pawva Kate Flannery (The Office) as laundromat owner and Helen's sister, Agnes Nichole Sakura ( Superstore) as Barry's sister, Terri Buns Rachel House ( Thor: Ragnarok) as Barry's mom, Mary Buns

) stars in the titular role of Kiff, whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through their city alongside Barry, voiced by H Michael Croner . Joining the cast in recurring roles are: We’ve already taken a look at the new series and you can read our review of it here, here.