Photos: Construction Continues On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Construction continues on the former Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom as the transformation into the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure takes place.

Signs for the fictitious companies like Tiana’s Foods, and the salt dome company that plays host to the environment of the new attraction still adorn the construction walls which now cover most of this section of Frontierland at the park.

Announced in 2020, the iconic Disney Parks attraction is closing at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland (no closing date for Disneyland has been announced at this time) to make way for a new experience based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 2009 film, The Princess and the Frog, that will open at both resorts in late 2024.

Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

When we arrive, we may see that Tiana spruced up the company’s facilities with vibrant art from local artists. Food for the party is being prepared and beignets are being loaded into crates for the celebration. All kinds of preparations are underway for the journey into the bayou with Tiana, along with new and familiar friends from the animated film.

Picking up where that story left off, Tiana continues bringing people together with Tiana’s Foods, another treasured meeting place to spend time together and celebrate a diverse community. Tiana is also working with cooperative members to teach gardening and cooking to children of all ages, and inspiring other women to run successful businesses as the brand grows nationwide.

Set to take place after the events of the film, we follow our favorite characters from the movie through a brand new adventure that is set to open at both resorts approximately 15 years after the debut of the film on which it is based.