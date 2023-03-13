Photos: Fun Tomorrowland Throwbacks Adorn Signage at Tomorrowland Light And Power Co

Tomorrowland details are starting to appear on the massive Tomorrowland Light and Power Co. ahead of its inevitable reopening.

What’s Happening:

Fans of the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

The building, once home to a kinetic and bustling arcade, has served as the massive exit gift shop of the landmark attraction, Space Mountain

The store closed last summer as part of the construction and refurbishment efforts ahead of the arrival of TRON Lightcycle / Run at the park.

As the location gets prepared to reopen (specific date has yet to be revealed), fans are noticing work being done on the exterior of the location, including a new piece of art above the stores’ marquee that features silhouettes of Tomorrowland icons both past and present.

Eagle-eyed fans can discover the original rocket that served as the centerpiece Rocket Jets in the land, now known as the Astro Orbitor

The new entrance marquee structure that Magic Kingdom guests walk under is also featured alongside the retro spires that once adorned Tomorrowland’s gateway bridge.

Currently, Tomorrowland Light and Power Co. is closed. While various previews of the new TRON Lightcycle / Run are taking place, guests are being routed up alongside the building into the new area that serves as the home of the new attraction. Speculation amongst many fans is rampant, but many are guessing that once TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens, both Space Mountain’s exit and the walkway down from the new area will cross through this merchandise location.

Currently, Space Mountain exits outside of the gift shop as well, though a construction effort took place in recent years to beautify the area and add additional ramps into the gift shop.