Ashley Eckstein To Host Special Panel As Part of “Celebrate HER Story” at Disney Springs

Star Wars’ Ashley Eckstein is set to appear at Walt Disney World later this week to host a very special panel at Waterview Park in Disney Springs as part of the “Celebrate HER Story” festivities.

What’s Happening:

Ashley Eckstein, known primarily as the voice of Ahsoka in Star Wars productions and a line of products featuring her Star Wars designs – Her Universe

productions and a line of products featuring her designs – Her Universe, is set to appear at Walt Disney World later this week. On March 16th, fans of the creator can see Eckstein host a panel as part of the “Celebrate HER Story” festivities at Disney Springs, where she and several other panelists will share their stories and chat about new projects.

The panel will take place at Waterview Park, which is located in The Landing area of Disney Springs, next to Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar.

The panel will take place from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on March 16th, weather permitting.

Celebrating the contributions of women throughout Disney’s history and celebrating some of the women who are pioneering their future. Celebrate HER Story at Disney Springs puts the spotlight on those talented female cast members, artists, and business leaders making a positive impact at Disney Springs and showcase their super powers as entrepreneurs, to the business-savvy role models and artists behind-the-scenes. From special treats created by women, talented female-led entertainment, and unique offerings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this month at the shopping, dining, and entertainment district of Walt Disney World.

Eckstein, an Orlando native, is best known for voicing the role of Ahsoka Tano in several animated Star Wars series, beginning with Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2008. She went on to create her own fashion label, Her Universe, which launched with her popular Star Wars designs. The label, which celebrates “Fashion for Fangirls,” has grown to include designs beyond Star Wars, celebrating Disney characters, and even characters from Studio Ghibli films.