“History of the World, Part II” Interactive Digital Gaming Experience Launches

An interactive digital gaming experience based on History of the World, Part II is now available to play online and on Xbox.

What’s Happening:

Mel Brooks’ History of the World, Part I has influenced comedic cinema for 40 plus years and the cult 80s movie is finally getting an interactive gaming experience with its sequel, which both debuted on March 6th.

premiered as a new eight-episode series on In the digital gaming experience, fans encounter the show's colorful characters voiced by the star-studded cast with Ike Barinholtz, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and of course, the formidable Mel Brooks. The show’s mastermind is no stranger to video games, as Brooks has been involved with several previous gaming projects.

The interactive website version of the History of the World, Part II gaming experience embraces the crass humor and absurd silliness of the show (and makes no apologies) for an unforgettable, unique experience with plenty of memorable features like the fact that the world didn’t begin with a ‘big bang’ – it was actually ‘The Big Burp.’ Players will feel like they’re part of the show as they experience various historical recreations, from Amelia Earhart to Noah’s Dog Park, and more.

Check out Mack's review History of the World, Part II, which has "something for everyone with countless hysterical moments."