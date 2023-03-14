There are new products created for TRON Lightcycle / Run just in time for this attraction to officially open at Magic Kingdom on April 4, 2023. Disney Parks Blog has shared some of the products that will be available.
What’s Happening:
- Back to the Arcade, captures a slice of the early 1980s arcade scene complete with nods to Flynn’s Arcade from the original film. Elements from video game cabinets were turned into backpacks and illuminated wall signs. The tumbler even includes vintage Lightcycles that race around a domed top.
- Thrill of the Race collection will contain racing-inspired apparel for adults and kids.
- A light-up replica of Sam Flynn’s helmet as seen in TRON: Legacy using the original costume piece as reference.
- This helmet is the perfect finishing touch to my own TRON: Legacy costume.
- A separate decorative helmet bag is an excellent carrying case for this or any other racing helmet.
- The TRON Lightcycle Handlebars are an interactive toy that contains lights and sound effects from TRON and can turn into an interactive game for up to four players.
- Life on the Grid is replicated with a third merchandise collection inspired by the clean design language of this digital world.
- Adults will find light-up jackets and other accessories like a backpack that holds a new interactive Identity Disc that doubles as an audio speaker.
- One of the most impressive parts of this collection is the TRON Identity Program, an all-new retail experience.
- It offers guests a customizable “Program” action figure and identity chip that can be used to “re-program” other merchandise such as the interactive Identity Discs and Remote Control Lightcycles.
- This will take place at the newly refurbished Tomorrowland Launch Depot
- Reservations can be made for this experience beginning March 21.
What They’re Saying:
- Taryn Johnson, Senior Manager for Brand Merchandising with Global Product Creation: “There are generations of guests now visiting Walt Disney World who grew up playing the TRON video games and imagining their bicycles were Lightcycles. These collections have a dash of 1980s nostalgia mixed with incredibly fun items that continue the thrills of this new Tomorrowland attraction at home.”
