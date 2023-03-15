New Easter Treats Now Available at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney Eats shared a little teaser on their Instagram page of some of the adorable and delicious Easter offerings coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.
What's Happening:
- The full Foodie Guide to Easter will be coming soon but you can see a little preview of some of the delicious Easter offerings coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Just head over to Disney's Contemporary Resort for adorable and delicious Easter offerings.
- Starting today, guests can try some festive Disney Eats and explore the Easter egg display.
- This can be found on the fourth floor of the resort.
Treats Available:
- Spring Bunny Tart
- 5 Legged Goat Sugar Cookie (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
- Hummingbird Cake
- Peanut Butter Eggs
- Spring Coconut Macaroons
