New Easter Treats Now Available at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney Eats shared a little teaser on their Instagram page of some of the adorable and delicious Easter offerings coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.

What's Happening:

  • The full Foodie Guide to Easter will be coming soon but you can see a little preview of some of the delicious Easter offerings coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.

  • Just head over to Disney's Contemporary Resort for adorable and delicious Easter offerings.
  • Starting today, guests can try some festive Disney Eats and explore the Easter egg display.
  • This can be found on the fourth floor of the resort.

Treats Available:

  • Spring Bunny Tart
  • 5 Legged Goat Sugar Cookie (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)
  • Hummingbird Cake
  • Peanut Butter Eggs
  • Spring Coconut Macaroons

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning