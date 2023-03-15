New Easter Treats Now Available at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney Eats shared a little teaser on their Instagram page of some of the adorable and delicious Easter offerings coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.

What's Happening:

The full Foodie Guide to Easter will be coming soon but you can see a little preview of some of the delicious Easter offerings coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.

Just head over to Disney's Contemporary Resort for adorable and delicious Easter offerings.

Starting today, guests can try some festive Disney Eats and explore the Easter egg display.

This can be found on the fourth floor of the resort.

Treats Available:

Spring Bunny Tart

5 Legged Goat Sugar Cookie (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Hummingbird Cake

Peanut Butter Eggs

Spring Coconut Macaroons