Marvel Shares In-Depth Look at the Design of Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Marvel has shared an in-depth look at the character design for Kang the Conqueror in the recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The new video features Andy Park, director of visual development at Marvel Studios, and Constantine Sekeris, a concept artist for the film.

The two explain how they took some inspiration from Disney Legend Jack Kirby’s original design for the character.

When asked about the line design on Kang’s face, Park teased that “maybe we’ll find out” more about the scars on his face in the future.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania