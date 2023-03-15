Marvel Shares In-Depth Look at the Design of Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Marvel has shared an in-depth look at the character design for Kang the Conqueror in the recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- A new video shared by Marvel gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the creative team came up with the design for Kang the Conqueror in the recent film.
- The new video features Andy Park, director of visual development at Marvel Studios, and Constantine Sekeris, a concept artist for the film.
- The two explain how they took some inspiration from Disney Legend Jack Kirby’s original design for the character.
- When asked about the line design on Kang’s face, Park teased that “maybe we’ll find out” more about the scars on his face in the future.
- Check out the new video below:
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
- You can see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now and check out Benji’s review of the film here.