Moana and Mirabel Character Greetings Coming Soon to Walt Disney World

There will be all new character meet and greet opportunities coming to the Walt Disney World resort. Both Moana and Mirabel will be meeting guests soon.
What's Happening:
- Beginning April 22, Moana will greet fellow voyagers on Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park just in time for the park’s 25th anniversary.
- At Magic Kingdom Park this fall, Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film Encanto will greet guests in Fairytale Garden, surrounded by whimsical décor inspired by La Familia Madrigal.
Moana Synopsis:
- An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder.
- Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds.
- Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.
Encanto Synopsis:
- The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto.
- The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.
