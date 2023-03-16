Disney Speedstorm Launching in Early Access on April 18th

Racers, start your engines! Disney Speedstorm, the upcoming cross-platform arcade combat racing experience, races into early access on April 18th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC.

What’s Happening:

Suit up and hit the high-speed circuits as some of your favorite Disney and Pixar characters in this exhilarating cross-platform arcade combat racing game. Navigate the Season Tour in single-player mode or challenge your friends in local and online multiplayer modes. Even more Disney and Pixar characters will be added regularly, bringing new special skills for you to master (or overcome), new karts to upgrade, and unique tracks with each season update.

Grab one of the Disney Speedstorm Founder’s Packs today on the Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store, and/or Epic Games Store, available worldwide. Pre-orders start March 20th on the PlayStation Store.

Based on your purchase of either the Standard, Deluxe, or Ultimate Tiers, you will receive exciting add-ons including: Racers Unlocked: Standard Pack: Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Deluxe Pack: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Mulan Ultimate Pack: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow and Hercules 1 immediate racer unlock of the player’s choice Options include the following: Baloo, the Beast, Belle, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli, or Shang Tokens and Golden Pass Credits (Amounts will vary per tier purchase) Exclusive racing suits and kart liveries for racers unlocked through the purchased Founder Pack Exclusive Player Profile customization items



Players who pre-order a Founder’s Pack on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and/or the Epic Game Store will also receive the exclusive early bird kart livery and racing suit for everyone’s favorite feathered racer, Donald Duck!

Also, Steam users can Wishlist the game today and purchase any of the Founder’s Pack starting on April 18th to receive the same Donald Duck cosmetics as a first week bonus.

