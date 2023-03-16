Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh Returning to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct “Phineas and Ferb” Revival

Emmy Award-winning Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, co-creator and executive producer of Phineas and Ferb, is set to executive-produce and voice-direct all-new episodes of the series, joining his longtime creative partner Dan Povenmire.

Marsh also has a previously announced series for preschoolers, Hey A.J. from his Surfing Giant Studios in association with Disney Junior, in production now. The adventure/comedy series is based on books by Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett, who is also among the voice cast. It is executive-produced by Marsh, Bennett and Michael Hodges.

