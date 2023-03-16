Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh Returning to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct “Phineas and Ferb” Revival

Emmy Award-winning Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, co-creator and executive producer of Phineas and Ferb, is set to executive-produce and voice-direct all-new episodes of the series, joining his longtime creative partner Dan Povenmire.
What’s Happening:
- It was announced back in January that the hit classic would be returning with 40 all-new episodes, with Povenmire’s involvement announced at the time.
- Marsh also has a previously announced series for preschoolers, Hey A.J. from his Surfing Giant Studios in association with Disney Junior, in production now. The adventure/comedy series is based on books by Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett, who is also among the voice cast. It is executive-produced by Marsh, Bennett and Michael Hodges.
- Marsh and his longtime producing partner Dan Povenmire created and executive-produced Phineas and Ferb, the most successful animated series for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in Disney Television Animation history, spanning 126 episodes, five one-hour specials including a musical and two hit movies about resourceful step brothers who conquer boredom and make every day of their summer vacation count.
- A musician, animator, writer, producer, director and voice actor (including the voice of the Major Francis Monogram in Phineas and Ferb), Marsh helped ensure his appreciation of both music and zany comedy was a significant part of Phineas and Ferb. He and Povenmire wrote more than 450 original songs encompassing pop, rock, swing and jazz for the franchise, music which was twice nominated for Emmy Awards.
- Some of Marsh’s other credits include Postman Pat, Rocko’s Modern Life, King of the Hill and Pete the Cat.
What They’re Saying:
- Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television, said: "Swampy is one of the brightest creators in animation and among his many passions is connecting and collaborating with creative people, whether it's through writing, animation design, directing, music or acting. He continually elevates their artistry, as well as his own, to tell the bigger and more entertaining stories for global audiences. We're thrilled to be continuing our partnership and look forward to a long and exciting road ahead."
- Alyssa Sapire, senior vice president of Development, Series and Strategy for Disney Junior, said: "Swampy is a multihyphenate talent bringing excellence to Hey A.J., a playful, music-filled series that represents what is most dear to him — family — and a relatable, positive portrayal of a child and her parents, a stay-at-home father and small business owner mother. With every step, we're even more elated with the collaboration of Swampy's creative team and look forward to delivering a show that will entertain our young viewers and their parents too."