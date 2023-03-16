Loungefly Reveals Disney and Marvel Exclusives Coming to WonderCon 2023

The Convention season never seems to end and as fans of all things nerdy, we’re not complaining! This month WonderCon returns to Anaheim and Loungefly will be there too with new exclusive accessories for Disney and Marvel fans.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s almost time for fans to descend on Anaheim, not for a Disney visit, but rather WonderCon! The weekend convention is sure to present tons of surprises for every franchise, but one thing that’s no longer a mystery are the Loungefly releases

It’s time to start making your shopping list because Loungefly is putting their signature spin on mini backpacks and wallets that fans will adore. This year’s features include: A Goofy Movie Moon Knight Pinocchio



For fans attending WonderCon who are interested in the Limited Edition Powerline Pop! and Bag (LE 4000) please note it will only be available at the Funko side of the booth

Guests will need to reserve a time slot to shop this specific exclusive by going to the WonderCon website

The other exclusives will be available to shop anytime at the Loungefly booth.

While all of the featured exclusives will debut at WonderCon, fans at home will also be available to shop a limited selection of styles online starting at 9am PDT on March 24th at: Funko.com (Powerline Pop & Bag only) Loungefly.com

WonderCon is being held in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 24-26.

Check back soon for links to the individual products (while supplies last).

Powerline Pop! and Bag (LE 4000)

Jam with the coolest artist out there, Powerline! Funko and Loungefly are introducing a new collab that features a diamond glitter Pop! and a matching mini backpack showcasing Max and Goofy on stage with Powerline. This Pop & Bag collection has a limited edition run of 4000.

Where to Shop: Funko

Marvel Moon Knight Cosplay Backpack and Zip Around Wallet

Using the name Moon Knight, Marc Spector serves as the conduit for the ancient Egyptian god Konshu, delivering swift justice to evildoers everywhere. Embrace your inner mercenary with a glow in the mini backpack or the companion wallet that looks just like Marc’s suit.

Where to shop: Loungefly

Pinocchio Cuckoo Clock Figural Mini Backpack and Zip Around Wallet

The beloved Disney classic Pinocchio gets the Loungefly treatment on two adorable accessories that are perfect for your next Disney trip. The scene looks just like a cuckoo clock and features the toy maker Geppetto getting his original creation Pinocchio, ready for school. Figaro the cat and Jiminy Cricket also join the fun on this unique design.

Where to shop: Loungefly

Good to Know: