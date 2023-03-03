Funko Reveals Exclusive Pop! and Soda Figures Coming to WonderCon 2023

The Convention season never seems to end and as fans of all things nerdy, we’re not complaining! This month WonderCon returns to Anaheim and Funko will be there too with an exciting wave of exclusive Pop! and Soda collectibles.

It’s almost time for fans to descend on Anaheim, not for a Disney visit, but rather WonderCon! The weekend convention is sure to present tons of surprises for every franchise, but one thing that’s no longer a mystery are the Funko releases.

Collectors, start making your lists because once again, Funko will present an impressive assortment of Disney and Marvel Pop! and Soda exclusives themed to movies we love including: A Goofy Movie A Bug’s Life Hercules Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 And More

themed to movies we love including: While all of the featured exclusives will debut at WonderCon, select Funko collectibles will also be available to the public this spring. Guests will be able to shop these exclusives at: Funko.com Select retail partners

WonderCon is being held in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 24-26.

A Goofy Movie

Jam with the coolest artist out there, Powerline! Funko is introducing two versions of Max’s favorite singer modeling his signature pop-star pose. Fans can purchase a standalone Pop! or go all out for the collab with Loungefly that features a diamond glitter Pop! and a matching mini backpack showcasing Max and Goofy on stage with Powerline.

Where to Shop: Funko

Disney Villains

Help yourself to a liter of Funko Soda that opens to reveal the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This oversized Soda figure presents the Queen in her regal purple dress, cape and large crown, holding the small chest that contains Snow White’s heart. Some lucky fans might even secure the Chase Variant that has the baddie holding a poisoned apple instead.

Where to Shop: Funko

Hercules

Here comes Herc! The buff hero is just trying to enjoy life and his place in the world. After saving the Greeks time and time again, he’s become a bit of an icon and the good people have created some fun merchandise like this miniature action figure he holds in his hand.

Where to Shop: Funko and Walmart

Cinderella

“Make the fire! Fix the breakfast! Wash the dishes! Do the mopping!” Cinderella’s got quite the to-do list and morning has just started. This Pop! show the future princess carrying the three trays of breakfast she’s going to deliver to her step-sisters and step-mother. Can you believe she’s balancing one on her head?

Where to Shop: Funko

Toy Story 3

It’s Lotso Huggin’ Bear and he’s helping to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Funko! This limited edition release includes the Pop! on a base that reads “Year One,” a companion pin, silver coin, and collectible card, all packaged in a special silver box.

Where to Shop: Funko

A Bug’s Life

Flik is off for adventure and he’s taking flight on a dandelion seed! Sure he might have ruined the ants’ offering to the grasshoppers, but he’s gonna make it right! The Pop! captures the beautiful moment when Flik (in his trendy leaf hat) heads out to find other bugs to help with the harvest.

Where to Shop: Funko

Comic Cover Pop!

Beware the shapeshifting Skrulls! It’s a scary day when the person you think is Iron Man turns out to be someone else/ This hard case comic cover and Pop! shows the alien Skrull revealing his true self while still partially disguised in Iron Man’s armor. Behind him is the comic book cover from Avengers The Initiative and reveals a whole host of other Skrulls who’ve posed as our heroes. Please note the case cannot be opened and the Pop! cannot be removed.

Where to Shop: Funko and Target

Moon Knight

On the verge of death Marc Spector and Steven Grant meet the happy hippo goddess, Taweret, who’s going to help them into the afterlife. I don’t know about you, but Taweret looks just as good in Pop! form as she did on the show. She is dressed in her ceremonial robes and headdress and we feel compelled to bow in her presence.

Where to Shop: Funko and Target

Valkyrie

The Norse warrior has been reimagined as a Soda figure, but she’s still ready for action and will defend her people to the end. The brave warrior wears an awesome blue and black ensemble, and wields a deadly looking sword. Some lucky fans might even get the Chase Variant that glows in the dark.

Where to Shop: Funko and Entertainment Earth

Lord Krylar

Oh Janet, you kept so many secrets from us, including the fact that there’s a whole civilization of people living in the quantum realm! Lord Krylar is one of the realm’s leaders and boy does he look dashing in his royal blue suit and matching cape that indicate his status.

Where to Shop: Funko

Baby Groot

Oh no! The cutest little alien tree in all of the galaxy is about to hit the wrong button on this explosive! This Pop! figure showcases the hilarious moment from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 when Groot totally misunderstands Rocket’s very clear instructions.

Where to Shop: Funko and Walmart