On the Latest planDisney Podcast Discover Tips On Visiting Walt Disney World With Little Ones

Disney Parks shared on their YouTube page the most recent planDisney podcast, which will give travelers tips on visiting the Walt Disney World Resort with little ones.

What's Happening:

On this episode of the planDisney Podcast, they are coming to you from Storybook Circus at Magic Kingdom

Panelists Nimmy T. and Lauren B. join host Amiyrah Martin to share insights on magical experiences that the whole family can enjoy.

Stay tuned for an exclusive interview with Rachel Quinn, general manager of entertainment, to learn about the brand-new Disney Springs

Timestamp:

00:00- 02:47 Meet the planDisney Panelists

02:47-7:49 Benefits of Staying at a Disney Resort Hotel with Little Ones

7:49-11:09 Helpful Amenities at the Theme Parks

11:09-34:46 Experiences Little Ones Will Love

34:46-39:48 Expect the Unexpected at Disney Spring Kids Club

39:48-43:02 Lightning Round Tips

43:02-44:12 Visit planDisney.com