On the Latest planDisney Podcast Discover Tips On Visiting Walt Disney World With Little Ones

Disney Parks shared on their YouTube page the most recent planDisney podcast, which will give travelers tips on visiting the Walt Disney World Resort with little ones.

What's Happening:

  • On this episode of the planDisney Podcast, they are coming to you from Storybook Circus at Magic Kingdom Park with the ultimate guide to planning a visit to Walt Disney World with little ones.
  • Panelists Nimmy T. and Lauren B. join host Amiyrah Martin to share insights on magical experiences that the whole family can enjoy.
  • Stay tuned for an exclusive interview with Rachel Quinn, general manager of entertainment, to learn about the brand-new Disney Springs Kids Club.

Timestamp:

  • 00:00- 02:47 Meet the planDisney Panelists
  • 02:47-7:49 Benefits of Staying at a Disney Resort Hotel with Little Ones
  • 7:49-11:09 Helpful Amenities at the Theme Parks
  • 11:09-34:46 Experiences Little Ones Will Love
  • 34:46-39:48 Expect the Unexpected at Disney Spring Kids Club  
  • 39:48-43:02 Lightning Round Tips
  • 43:02-44:12 Visit planDisney.com

