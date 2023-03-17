Actor Lance Reddick Passes Away at Age 60

Actor Lance Reddick, known for his work in The Wire and the John Wick film franchise, has passed away at the age of 60.
What’s Happening:
- Reddick passed away early Friday, March 17th of natural causes.
- He was born on June 7th, 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland and attended the Yale School of Drama.
- His acting career began in earnest in the late 1990s, with some small roles in films such as Godzilla and multiple appearances on Law & Order.
- In film, he is perhaps best known for his role of Charon in the John Wick franchise of films, beginning in 2014 through to the latest installment, John Wick: Chapter 4.
- On the small screen, he had starring roles in The Wire, Fringe and Bosch.
- Reddick’s largest role in the world of Disney, was as Matthew Abaddon in the iconic ABC series Lost.
- He made a creepy, but memorable appearance as Papa Legba in the third season of FX’s American Horror Story: Coven, reappearing in the eighth season, Apocalypse.
- Additionally, voiced Cutler in the Disney XD animated series Tron: Uprising and General Lunaris in the reboot of DuckTales.
- One of his final roles will be in the new Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where he portrays Zeus.