Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hosting 30% Off Disney Vacation Club Member Voyage in August 2023

Disney Vacation Club members looking to take a voyage aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are in luck, as Disney is once again offering a heavily discounted DVC voyage.

What’s Happening:

Eligible Disney Vacation Club Members can enjoy 30% off a special DVC Member voyage from August 19th–21st, 2023 aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

Board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser, where your onboard cabin or suite offers an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you'll interact with your fellow Members (and an eclectic collection of Characters), sit down to galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

As a bonus, when the launch pod returns to the terminal at the end of the voyage, you'll receive a special parting gift to forever remember your time in a galaxy far, far away.

This offer can be booked with Points or a combination of Points and cash.

Members must be eligible for Membership Extras to take advantage of this special offer. Limit three cabins per membership.

There is no $95 transaction fee required for this Disney Collection reservation. You will receive a call requesting payment within 72 hours of completing your booking. If payment is not received within 72 hours following this call, Disney Vacation Club reserves the right to cancel the reservation.

Registration will begin through the DVC Member portal on Tuesday, March 21st.