“NHL Big City Greens Classic” Proves Successful with Viewership

The NHL Big City Greens Classic, a special experiment that saw a live hockey game animated and rendered in real time in the world of Disney Channel’s hit series, Big City Greens, proved to a be a rousing success.

The NHL Big City Greens Classic , which saw the Washington Capitals go against the New York Rangers in a completely animated world, drew 765,000 viewers on Tuesday night (3/14) across ESPN

The NHL Big City Greens Classic was an effort that saw a live hockey game re-created in real time inside a virtual environment featuring 3D animated players whose movements synced with what was happening on the ice at Madison Square Garden thanks to puck and player tracking data.

was an effort that sawa live hockey game re-created in real time inside a virtual environment featuring 3D animated players whose movements synced with what was happening on the ice at Madison Square Garden thanks to puck and player tracking data. The game drew 589,000 viewers on ESPN, while Disney Channel had 143,000 and DisneyXD had 33,000 viewers. The animated versions on Disney networks had a higher share of the overall audience than any other NHL alternate presentation to date. ESPN’s audience for the live game also marked the net’s best NHL game since Bruins-Penguins on Nov. 1.

Disney Channel had a median age of 14 for its animated telecast (last month, the median age for the network was 22). The DisneyXD audience for the game had a median age of 12 vs. 28 for all programming last month on that channel. Both networks skewed 59% female (Disney Channel is normally 36%, while DisneyXD is typically 48%).

The combined audience on Tuesday night (765,000) outdrew sports competitions like the World Baseball Classic on FS1 (395,000 for Great Britain-Mexico at 10pm ET and Israel-Dominican Republic with 377,000 at 7pm).

The experiment received generally positive reviews, across the internet, and of the series creators, Shane Houghton, in a behind-the-scenes feature during the broadcast, hinted at additional future sporting events with Big City Greens.