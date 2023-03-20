Julianne Hough To Return to “Dancing With The Stars” As Co-Host

With the departure of Tyra Banks, Disney has revealed that Julianne Hough will be stepping in to co-host the popular competition series, Dancing With The Stars, according to Deadline.

Julianne Hough is set to join Dancing with the Stars for its 32nd season, co-hosting alongside Alfonso Ribeiro who has been upped to be the main emcee of the competition series.

for its 32nd season, co-hosting alongside Alfonso Ribeiro who has been upped to be the main emcee of the competition series. Hough will fill in Ribiero’s prior role, interviewing dancers after their performances in various locations throughout the ballroom.

Hough was a two-time champion on the series before he left the program to pursue other interests as a recording artist and an actress. She returned to the competition in 2014, but as a permanent judge for three seasons.

This reveal comes after the news that Tyra Banks, who has hosted the last few seasons of the series, will be leaving the position. She came aboard in Season 29, controversially replacing long time host Tom Bergeron, as an attempt to mix up the energy in the series, and add some diversity to the program.

However, the new host might not have been the best fit for the show as longtime fans abandoned the program.

Those aren’t the only changes however, as Judge Len Goodman has also said he would be leaving the show, along with dancing pros Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas.

Season 32 will feature Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough as judges.