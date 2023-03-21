ABC Owned Television Stations to Present “Disney100: The Exhibition – Making the Magic”

The Walt Disney Archives has opened its vaults to mark 100 historic years of making magic with the debut of Disney100: The Exhibition. In honor of this global celebration of a century of Disney storytelling, the ABC Owned Television Stations will present a 30-minute special, Disney100: The Exhibition – Making the Magic, hosted by Alicia Vitarelli and TaRhonda Thomas of 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia.

What’s Happening:

The special will debut Thursday, March 23rd, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on 6abc and across the ABC Owned Television Stations on linear, digital, and streaming platforms, as well as on the Localish network and for Hulu

Along with 6abc, here are the times the show will be premiering in other local markets (please consult local listings as well; listings are in local time zones): Thursday, March 23rd – WPVI (7:30pm) Sunday, April 9th – KABC (11am), KFSN (10:30am) Saturday, April 15th – KGO (9pm) Sunday, April 16th – WABC (1:30pm), WLS (1pm), WTVD (11:30am) Sunday, May 14th – KTRK (12pm)

The special will go behind the scenes of Disney100: The Exhibition, which debuted in February at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, the exhibition—which is open to the public and where people can see many rare Disney artifacts for the very first time—runs through August 27th, 2023, before it travels to other destinations across the United States. A second unit of the exhibition opens in Munich in April.

Disney100: The Exhibition – Making the Magic is a dazzling journey through this immersive exhibit, featuring more than 250 artifacts and works of art, costumes and props, and memorabilia from the Walt Disney Archives’ vault of treasures, including many of its “crown jewels,” such as: Disneyland Costumes from Black Panther , Jungle Cruise Cruella Enchanted , and more Prop storybooks featured in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt from Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker , used by Daisy Ridley Attraction vehicles from Matterhorn Bobsleds Peter Pan’s Flight

Through the special, viewers will pay a visit to the Walt Disney Archives in Burbank to see how this incredible 15,000-square-foot exhibition was produced and get an insider's look into how Disney has created some of its most popular characters, films, series, and attractions.

The special also documents how the Walt Disney Archives crafted the 10 magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries at The Franklin Institute, featuring moving stories, unique interactive installations, and exciting insider details, which take guests on a virtual journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.

Disney100: The Exhibition – Making the Magic will reveal how the philosophies of visionary filmmaker and innovator Walt Disney laid the foundation for The Walt Disney Company. From the contract that established the company and the creation of Mickey Mouse to immersive theme parks and blockbuster films such as Frozen and Pirates of the Caribbean : The Curse of the Black Pearl, viewers will experience incredible moments from Disney’s rich legacy.