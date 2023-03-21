Identity Disk Photo Prop and Magic Shot Coming to TRON Lightcycle / Run

When TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, two fun new photo opportunities will be available in the plaza leading up to the attraction.

What’s Happening:

Beginning April 4th, guests will be able to pose with an Identity Disk in front of the stunning facade of TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Guests can choose to either physically hold an Identity Disk, or partake in a fun Magic Shot recreating the famous TRON: Legacy poster pose.

Additionally, you can relive your race through the computerized world of TRON when you preview an onboard photo and video automatically linked to your My Disney Experience account through one of the following methods: Use your eligible mobile device, enable Bluetooth for the My Disney Experience app before riding, ensure you’ve logged into the My Disney Experience app sometime earlier that day, and keep your device out of low power mode. Make sure your mobile device boards your Lightcycle with you and is safely stored in the small Lightcycle compartment to use this method. Wear a MagicBand or MagicBand+ that’s linked to your account.



TRON Lightcycle / Run is currently in soft opening phase

