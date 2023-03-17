TRON Lightcycle / Run Soft Opening on March 20th, Available Via Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane

As you probably know by now, the long-awaited TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction at Magic Kingdom will officially debut on April 4th. However, ahead of that, Walt Disney World has announced soft opening opportunities will take place.
What’s Happening:
- Magic Kingdom will be giving guests a chance to ride the new TRON Lightcycle / Run starting next week.
- According to the Disney Parks Twitter account, soft openings will occur from March 20th through April 2nd.
- During these preview days, guests will be able to join via virtual queue or purchase of individual Lightning Lane entry — the same procedures that will be utilized when the ride officially opens as well.
- As a reminder, TRON Lightcycle / Run virtual queue boarding group drops will normally happen twice per day:
- 7:00 AM (Guests do not need to be in the park when they join, but must have a theme park reservation for Magic Kingdom park)
- 1:00 PM (Guests must be in Magic Kingdom park to join the virtual queue)
- Additionally, on select nights, resort hotel guests with extended evening theme park hours will be able to request boarding passes during a third drop at 6:00 p.m. — although it has not been confirmed whether this will be employed during the soft opening period.
- This special soft opening comes as Walt Disney World attendance has soared due to Spring Break season.
- TRON Lightcycle / Run will officially open on April 4th.
- For much more on the attraction, be sure to check out our tag page.
