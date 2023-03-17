TRON Lightcycle / Run Soft Opening on March 20th, Available Via Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane

As you probably know by now, the long-awaited TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction at Magic Kingdom will officially debut on April 4th. However, ahead of that, Walt Disney World has announced soft opening opportunities will take place.

What’s Happening:

Magic Kingdom will be giving guests a chance to ride the new TRON Lightcycle / Run starting next week.

According to the Disney Parks Twitter account, soft openings will occur from March 20th through April 2nd.

ATTENTION USERS: We have a surprise transmission from the Grid. // Between 3.20 – 4.2, Guests may have the early opportunity to experience TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by @Enterprise during a limited soft open via virtual queue or purchase of individual Lightning Lane entry. pic.twitter.com/jKbnuch7Ld — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 17, 2023

During these preview days, guests will be able to join via virtual queue or purchase of individual Lightning Lane entry — the same procedures that will be utilized when the ride officially opens as well.

As a reminder, TRON Lightcycle / Run virtual queue 7:00 AM (Guests do not need to be in the park when they join, but must have a theme park reservation for Magic Kingdom park) 1:00 PM (Guests must be in Magic Kingdom park to join the virtual queue)

Additionally, on select nights, resort hotel guests with extended evening theme park hours will be able to request boarding passes during a third drop at 6:00 p.m. — although it has not been confirmed whether this will be employed during the soft opening period.

This special soft opening comes as Walt Disney World attendance has soared due to Spring Break season.

TRON Lightcycle / Run will officially open on April 4th.

