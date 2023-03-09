TRON Lightcycle / Run To Utilize Virtual Queue With Third Drop Exclusive For Guests Of Select Disney Resorts

When the attraction opens on April 4th, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of

whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai

Disneyland

with the original TRON Lightcycle Power

Run, and now Magic Kingdom guests will get their turn through this second gateway.