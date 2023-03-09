TRON Lightcycle / Run To Utilize Virtual Queue With Third Drop Exclusive For Guests Of Select Disney Resorts

Guest who wish to enter The Grid next month at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will have to utilize the Virtual Queue system through the My Disney Experience app for their trip aboard TRON Lightcycle / Run when it officially opens on April 4th.
What’s Happening:
- Unsurprisingly, a virtual queue will be in place when TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise opens on April 4, 2023 at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
- Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the new attraction and a standby queue will not be available. Each Guest can request to enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours.
- Guests must have valid admission and a theme park reservation to join the virtual queue. There will be 2 daily opportunities to request to join the virtual queue for TRON Lightcycle / Run:
- 7:00 AM (Guests do not need to be in the park when they join, but must have a theme park reservation for Magic Kingdom park)
- 1:00 PM (Guests must be in Magic Kingdom park to join the virtual queue)
- An additional opportunity to request to join the virtual queue will be available at 6:00 PM on select dates during extended evening theme park hours––a benefit for registered Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney Deluxe Villa Resort or other select hotels. Guests with this benefit do not need to be in Magic Kingdom park to request to join at that time.
- These Guests will need valid admission and a theme park reservation for the same park on the same day to experience extended evening hours—or they may experience extended evening hours if they have a ticket or Annual Pass with the Park Hopper option and first enter the park for which they made their reservation.
More About TRON Lightcycle / Run:
- When the attraction opens on April 4th, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run, and now Magic Kingdom guests will get their turn through this second gateway.
- When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?
