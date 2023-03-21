Screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson Exit Secret “Star Wars” Movie

Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson are no longer involved with a top-secret Star Wars movie, as the pair have exited as screenwriters, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The existence of this Star Wars project, set to be directed by Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, was first revealed back in October 2022.
- Britt-Gibson’s involvement was not known at the time, but he has now left the project, along with Lindelof.
- At this time, Obaid-Chinoy remains at the helm as the film’s director.
- More details on the project are expected to be revealed next month at Star Wars Celebration Europe.
- Deadline’s sources suggest that the film is still in a solid position to be one of the first out of the gate for the franchise — if not the first — on the heels of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- While the specific reasoning behind the departure of Lindelof and Britt-Gibson hasn’t been disclosed, the former hinted at the possibility in an interview with SlashFilm earlier this month:
- “I will just say, that for reasons that I can’t get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If [the film] can’t be great, it shouldn’t exist,” shared Lindelof. “That’s all I’ll say, because I have the same association with [Star Wars] as you do, which is, it’s the first movie I saw sitting in my dad’s lap, four years old, May of ’77. I think it’s possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.’ We’ll just leave it at that point.”
- Lindelof is best known for creating the hit ABC series Lost, and has also written such films as Cowboys & Aliens, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Tomorrowland.
- Britt-Gibson has mainly been involved in TV, writing for shows including Counterpart, Into the Badlands, and Banshee.