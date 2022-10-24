Damon Lindelof Developing New “Star Wars” Movie, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to Direct

According to Deadline, prolific film and TV writer and producer Damon Lindelof is developing a new Star Wars movie with Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set as director.
What’s Happening:
- Lindelof will be co-writing this secret project, though it is unknown at this time who his writing partner might be. Insiders say the script is still being written which means production is likely far out.
- That said, sources add it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought on so that person’s own vision for where they see this story headed gets included in the script, hence Obaid-Chinoy being brought in.
- Details on the actual plot of the film have not yet been revealed, and while there are many Star Wars film projects currently in development, this one supposedly has the most momentum.
